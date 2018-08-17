REVIEWS: 'Mile 22' - 'Alpha' - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

"Mile 22" - Rated R

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA's most highly-prized and least understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Video of Mile 22 Trailer #2 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Mile 22 lets the bullets fly -- and not much else -- in a thrill-deficient action thriller whose title proves sadly fitting for a film that feels close to a marathon endurance test. 24% Like"

Blake: my trusted sources say Mile 22 starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohen, martial artist Ronda Rousey, and Indonesia martial arts star Iko Uwais, misses the mark of being a good movie, by far more than 22 miles... it's a mess... that it's great cast can't save. They all, deserve better! 1 of 5 stars!

"Alpha" - Rated PG-13

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, Alpha tells a fascinating, visually stunning story that shines a light on the origins of man's best friend. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before winter arrives.

Video of ALPHA - Official Trailer (HD)

Critics: "Well-acted and beautifully filmed, Alpha offers a canine-assisted epic adventure that blends rousing action with an extra helping of canine charm. 82% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: this ice-age coming of age story, according to my trusted sources. delivers a story that has been happening since man's beginning, and does so... with few words... and many emotions. A movie that will draw all ages and hold them, until it's end. Alpha... 4 of 5 stars!

"Crazy Rich Asians" -

Crazy Rich Asians follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

Video of CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer 1

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic -- and still effective -- rom-com formula. 92% LIKE!"

Blake: Crazy Rich Asians, according to those in the know, is the first all-Asian cast Hollywood movie in 25-years. It's sparkly, funny, and offers a fresh balance of formula and non-formula comedy. Plainly put, Crazy Rich Asians... is crazy rich fun! 5 of 5 stars!

