REVIEWS: 'The Miracle Season' - 'Chappaquiddick' - 'A Quiet Place'

The Miracle Season - Rated PG

Based on the inspiring true story of West High School girls' volleyball team. After the loss of the school's star player, Caroline "Line" Found, in an accident, the remaining team players must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hope of winning the state championship.

Video of The Miracle Season Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie

Critics: 33% like

Blake: based on a true story, The Miracle Season, starring Helen Hunt, WIlliam Hurt, can't save this movie from too much sentiment, predictability and not enough movie-magic to make to standout among it's celluloid peers, according to my trusted sources. Yawn. 1 of 4 stars

Chappaquiddick - Rated PG-13

In the riveting suspense drama, CHAPPAQUIDDICK, the scandal and mysterious events surrounding the tragic drowning of a young woman, as Ted Kennedy drove his car off the infamous bridge, are revealed in the new movie starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne. Not only did this event take the life of an aspiring political strategist and Kennedy insider, but it ultimately changed the course of presidential history forever. Through true accounts, documented in the inquest from the investigation in 1969, director John Curran and writers Andrew Logan and Taylor Allen, intimately expose the broad reach of political power, the influence of America's most celebrated family; and the vulnerability of Ted Kennedy, the youngest son, in the shadow of his family legacy.

Video of CHAPPAQUIDDICK Official Trailer # 2 (2018) Kate Mara, Kennedy Biography Movie HD

Critics: "Chappaquiddick can't help leaving some of this true story's most intriguing questions unanswered, but it's bolstered by outstanding work from Jason Clarke in the central role. 82% LIKE", according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: based on the investigation into the late Ted Kennedy's 1969 car accident in which he drove his vehicle off a one-lane bridge on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, causing the drowning of his passenger, 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne (kuh-pehk-nee), Chappaquiddick, according to my trusted sources, reveals details documented in the inquest in an interesting, thought provoking, and questioning manner, that further embelish the Kennedy mystique, and not necessarily in a good way. 3 of 4 stars!

A Quiet Place - Rated PG-13

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

Video of A Quiet Place Final Trailer (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: according to general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, "A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that's as original as it is scary -- and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent."

Blake: great fear can grow out of silence, and my sources say the silence in this movie helps create the kind of fear a quality horror movie is all about. This drama/horror/sci-fi/mystery/suspense story is entrenched in pulse-pounding anticipation and director/actor John Krasinski and wife/co-star Emily Blunt take you on a 90 minute armrest clinching, heavy heartbeating, hard-to-catch-your breath fight-for-your-life. A Quiet Place... 4 of 4 stars!

Enjoy a movie this weekend!