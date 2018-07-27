REVIEWS: 'Mission: Impossible - Fall Out' - 'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies'

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Rated PG

When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! "Teen Titans GO! to the Movies" finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza - a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!

Video of TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES Trailer 2 (2018)

Critics: Per Rottentomatoes.com, "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies distills the enduring appeal of its colorful characters into a charmingly light-hearted adventure whose wacky humor fuels its infectious fun -- and belies a surprising level of intelligence. 88% LIKE"

Blake: my trusted sources say Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, based upon the children's cartoon series, is filled with super hero, comic book, and silly meta-moments in which kids and adults have plenty of laughs to share. Lots of families will beat the heat with this cool animated treat! 4 of 5 stars!

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' - Rated PG-13

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Video of MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 6 FALLOUT Trailer #3 NEW (2018) Tom Cruise Action Movie HD

Critics: "Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible - Fallout lives up to the "impossible" part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them. 98% LIKE!", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: ... this... is the Tom Cruise... the world expects... and gets! Mission: Impossible - Fallout is very cool in many ways and demands a little concentration to keep track of everything you see and don't. The excellent cast bring the tension, action, and just enough levity to give you necessary moments to take a breath, laugh a little, and hold on for the next nearly-neck-breaking-turn! Mission: Impossible - Fallout will fill movie seats around the planet and earn some major money for Paramount! 4.5 of 5 stars!

