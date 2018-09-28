If You're Thinking About Seeing "Night School" or "Smallfoot"..

"Night School" - Rated PG-13

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

Critics: "Night School's funny stars and seemingly promising setup add up to a disappointingly scattershot comedy whose laughs are largely held in detention - 26% like", according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: those in the know tell me the talents of Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish would be better utilized in a well written movie, other than this string of jokes that don't tell a story worth seeing. Save your money. "Night School"... is permanently... dismissed... 1 of 5 stars

"Smallfoot" - Rated PG

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn't exist -- a human. News of this Smallfoot throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, "Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences."

Blake: the voices of Channing Tatum, Common, James Corden, LaBron James, Danny DeVito and Zendaya come together in "Smallfoot", an animated story of accepting other's differences, which has an underlying depth adults should notice, and plenty of fun to keep the attention of kids. This fun, lesson taught frolic, earns 3 of 5 stars.

