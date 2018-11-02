REVIEWS: "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" - "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" - Rated PG

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key - a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key, which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It's there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara's key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

Critics: "Lacking a transporting yuletide story or dazzling dance routines, The Nutcracker and the Four Realmsis a hollow holiday confection that's lovely to look at -- and easy to forget. 34% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my sources say not even Keira Knightly, Morgan Freeman, Mackenzie Foy, Helen Miren and loads of CGI and special effects can save the Holiday Season based "The Nutcracker and The Four Realms" from the video rental realm and discount cut-out bin. This movie lacks balance and is very much a cinematic stew with ingredients from The Wizard of Oz, Narnia, and whatever your favorite fantasy film may be. 2 of 5 stars and you deserve better!

"Bohemian Rhapsody" - Rated

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection. 60% LIKE"

Blake: those in-the-know tell me Bohemian Rhapsody is the safe-for-the-masses story of inconic rockers Queen, versus the R rated one of truth that would certainly limit viewership. Bohemian Rhapsody takes the Buddy Holly Story route, and gives you the simplified version of the story, hoping you will come along for the musical ride, even if it's one you may already know well. Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, is the strongest element of the movie, and that alone is worth the price of admission. 3.5 of 5 stars.

