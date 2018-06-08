REVIEWS: "Ocean's 8" - "Hereditary"'

Oceans 8 - Rated PG-13

Upon her release from prison, Debbie, the estranged sister of legendary conman Danny Ocean, puts together a team of unstoppable crooks to pull of the heist of the century. Their goal is New York City's annual Met Gala, and a necklace worth in excess of 150 million dollars. Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mindy Kaling and pop star Rihanna.

Video of OCEAN&#039;S 8 Official Final Trailer (2018) Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock Action Comedy Movie HD

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "Ocean's 8 isn't quite as smooth as its predecessors, but still has enough cast chemistry and flair to lift the price of a ticket from filmgoers up for an undemanding caper. 78% LIKE"

Blake: my trusted sources say the chemistry within the cast of Oceans 8 is admirable, however Anne Hathaway is the focus, and not enough to carry this heist-team movie. This could be a decent start to building a good female-based Oceans franchise and will do well enough early on. Hopefully it's creators are thinking sequels and how to make them sparkle better. 3 of 5 stars.

Hereditary - Rated R

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

Video of Hereditary | Charlie | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

Critics: "Hereditary uses its classic setup as the framework for a harrowing, uncommonly unsettling horror film whose cold touch lingers long beyond the closing credits. 94% LIKE!", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: according to those in know I trust, Hereditary is what horror movies are all about! Celluloid perfection that may very well creep you out to the point of jumping out of your seat. Hereditary is the best horror movie so far this year, one of the best in years, with a stellar award-worthy performance by actress Toni Collette! 5 of 5 stars!

A good weekend for new movies, so enjoy one!