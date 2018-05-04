REVIEWS: "Overboard" - "Bad Samaritan" - "Tully"

Overboard - Rated PG-13

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures (MGM) and Pantelion Films presents Overboard, a fresh take on the iconic romantic comedy. In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on "Leonardo" (Eugenio Derbez), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico's richest family and "Kate" (Anna Farris), a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo's luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work - for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually he earns the respect of his new "family" and co-workers. But, with Leonardo's billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good?

Video of Overboard - Official Trailer [US]

Critics: 32% like, per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my sources say this remake of the 1987 Kurt Russell/Goldie Hawn comedy misses the mark of success on many levels and basically fails to take a so-so movie and achieve the goal of making it better. Overboard is beyond resuscitation and has already sunk! 1.5 of 5 stars.

Bad Samaritan - Rated R

A valet (Robert Sheehan) develops a clever scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. Things go smoothly until he robs the wrong customer (David Tennant), and discovers a woman being held captive in his home. Afraid of going to prison, he leaves the woman there and makes a call to the police, who find nothing when they investigate. Now, the valet must endure the wrath of the kidnapper who seeks revenge on him, all while desperately trying to find and rescue the captive woman he left behind.

Video of Bad Samaritan - (2018) Official Trailer - Electric Entertainment

Critics: 55% Like, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say Bad Samaritan is barely good enough to even be in theaters and should probably have went straight to rental. Little character development, little storyline, and little budget equals little time in theaters. Yawn! 2 of 5 stars.

Tully - Rated R

A new comedy from Academy Award (R)-nominated director Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) and Academy Award (R)-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno). Marlo (Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

Video of TULLY - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters May 4

Critics: "Tully delves into the modern parenthood experience with an admirably deft blend of humor and raw honesty, brought to life by an outstanding performance by Charlize Theron. 90% LIKE", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: with Mother's Day nearing, this intelligent, funny, irreverent, and non-stereotypical take on the multi-tasking of modern motherhood, couldn't be released at a better time! Charlize Theron, the mom, and Mackenzie Davis, her night-nanny, bring to the screen a wonderful chemistry that overwhelmed mothers around the world will strongly relate to with a myriad of emotions. My sources say Tully earns 4 out of 5 diapers, I mean stars, and will be a star at the box office this weekend!

