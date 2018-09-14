Learn What To Expect From "The Predator", "White Boy Rick" & "A Simple Favor"

"The Predator" - Rated R

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Critics: "The Predator has violence and quips to spare, but its chaotically hollow action adds up to another missed opportunity for a franchise increasingly defined by disappointment. 36% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say The Predator goes where it shouldn't, in so many cliche' and blatantly wrong and boring directions. When will this franchise get a good script and a director who can help bring it to life, because this addition to The Predator franchise, is dead, and life support won't save it. 1.5 of 5 stars

"White Boy Rick" - Rated R

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, White Boy Rick is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe, who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Solid work from the cast - particularly a scene-stealing Matthew McConaughey - helps White Boy Rick make up for a number of missed opportunities in the script. 57% Like"

Blake: White Boy Rick, according to those in know I trust, includes a solid performance from Matthew McConaughey and a respectible one from newcomer Richie Merritt, who plays the lead character. Based upon the true story of an 80s police informant who becomes a drug dealer, White Boy Rick does click in several ways, however don't roll your cinema dice, see it for a matinee price. 2.5 of 5 stars.

"A Simple Favor" - Rated R

A Simple Favor, a stylish post-modern film noir directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

Critics: "Twisty, twisted, and above all simply fun, A Simple Favor casts a stylish mommy noir spell strengthened by potent performances from Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. 85% LIKE", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick provide great chemisty in this subversive mystery/suspense/comedy that provides all that, in a twisted and ridiculous manner, that actually deserves a toast with many maritinis, such as those consumed in the storyline. A Simple Favor, is simple put... a hit! 4 of 5 stars!

