REVIEWS: "Show Dogs" - "Book Club" - "Deadpool 2"

Show Dogs - Rated PG

Show Dogs is a family comedy about the unlikely pairing of a human detective (Will Arnett) and his canine partner (voice of Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), who has to go undercover at the world's most exclusive dog show to solve his biggest case yet.

Video of Show Dogs | Official Trailer [HD] | Global Road Entertainment

Critics: 33% Like, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say this movie is a dog, that shows how sometimes what falls through a crack, jumps back, ends up on the big screen, and takes your green. 1 of 5 stars.

Book Club - Rated PG-13

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol's (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

Video of Book Club (2018) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Critics: "Book Club only intermittently rises to the level of its impressive veteran cast; fortunately, they're more than enough to bring pedestrian material entertainingly to life. 65% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: those in-the-know tell me Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen shine, despite a movie that generally doesn't. The moments of scripted brilliance are few, making it clear these ladies are far more valuable than this movie allows them to be. 3 of 5 stars.

Deadpool 2 - Rated R

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing down when evil scientist Ajax (Ed Skrein) tortures, disfigures and transforms him into Deadpool. The rogue experiment leaves Deadpool with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor. With help from mutant allies "Colossus" and "Negasonic Teenage Warhead" (Brianna Hildebrand), Deadpool uses his new skills to hunt down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Video of Deadpool 2: The Final Trailer

Critics: Per Rottentomatoes.com, "Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. 84% LIKE"

Blake: my trusted sources say Ryan Reynolds reaches the pinnacle of [email protected]$$ed super heros, with no others anywhere near in sight, in this adult-languaged action/comedy that's all about wise-cracking, introducing new super heros, and trying to kick the bad guy's keister verbally and physically. It's a fast-paced war of humorous and edgy word-play with plenty of sci-fi-in-your-eye-pie! 4 of 5 stars and ready to serve you!

Deadpool 2 will certainly be well-to-do, Book Club needs a body rub, and you'd probably rather feed a farmers hogs than have to watch Show Dogs.

Enjoy a good movie this weekend!