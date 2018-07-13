REVIEWS: 'Skyscraper' - 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' - 'Sorry To Bother You'

'Skyscraper' - Rated PG-13

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line.

Critics: "Well-cast yet derivative, Skyscraper isn't exactly a towering action thriller feat, but it's solidly constructed enough to stand among the genre's more mildly diverting features. 51% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my inside sources say despite it's good cast of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Neve Campbell and Noah Taylor, Skyscraper reaches for the sky... but spirals down into a movie that "The Rock" should have taken a pass on. This movie does NOTHING good for his career, other than being out of the way. Don't attempt a lesser version of the Die Hard franchise, which will be clear to many eyes. 2 of 4 stars.

'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' - Rated PG

In Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. It's smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

Critics: According to Rottentomateos.com, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation delivers exactly what fans will expect - which means another 97 agreeably lightweight minutes of fast-paced gags and colorful animation. 63% Like"

Blake: my trusted comrads say Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is lighthearted cinematic fare worthy of a matinee price for parents who need 97 minutes of entertainment for their kids and 97 mins of air-conditioning for themselves. 3 of 5 stars

'Sorry To Bother You' - Rated R

In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, black telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe of "powercalling" that leads to material glory. But the upswing in Cassius' career raises serious red flags with his girlfriend Detroit (Tessa Thompson), a performance artist and minimum-wage striver who's secretly part of a Banksy-style activist collective. As his friends and co-workers organize in protest of corporate oppression, Cassius falls under the spell of his company's cocaine-snorting CEO Steve Lift (Armie Hammer), who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams.

Critics: from Rottentomatoes.com, "Fearlessly ambitious, scathingly funny, and thoroughly original, Sorry to Bother You loudly heralds the arrival of a fresh filmmaking talent in writer-director Boots Riley. 96% LIKE"

Blake: my solid sources say LaKeith Stansfield, The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun, Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Armie Hammer and Omari Hardwich star in this original comedy/fantasy/satire... about capitalism... doing the right thing (which is often difficult) and a newcomer to telemarketing who learns there's a price to pay for success. This story that takes you in a myriad of unexpected and interesting directions, by hot new director Boots Riley! Sorry To Bother You ... is an unexpected pleasure! 4.5 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a NEW movie this weekend!