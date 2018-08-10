REVIEWS: "Slender Man" - "The Meg" - "Dog Days" - "BlacKkKlansman"

"Slender Man" - Rated PG-13

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man, attempt to prove that he doesn't actually exist... until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Critics: 18% like... :(

Blake: my trusted sources say the horror film Slender Man doesn't provide the horror required for the genre, and doesn't provide much of anything... period! 1 of 5 stars!

"The Meg" - Rated R

A deep-sea submersible--part of an international undersea observation program--has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific... with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew--and the ocean itself--from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below.

Critics: The Meg sets audiences up for a good old-fashioned B-movie creature feature, but lacks the genre thrills -- or the cheesy bite -- to make it worth diving in - 50% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: those in-the-know tell me The Meg may make you wish you had drank a keg, and feel like you should beg, to be hung on a peg, for those who watch movies that barely have 1 leg! This shark is dead at sea! 2 of 5 stars.

"Dog Days" - Rated - PG

From acclaimed production company LD Entertainment (The Zookeeper's Wife, Jackie, and Megan Leavey) and Director Ken Marino comes Dog Days, a hilarious and heartfelt ensemble comedy that follows the lives of multiple dog owners and their beloved fluffy pals around sunny Los Angeles. When these human and canine's paths start to intertwine, their lives begin changing in ways they never expected.

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "this is Dog Days. It wants to be funny and romantic and adorable all at once, and sometimes is. This pup gets a 12/10. 60% Like."

Blake: Dog Days, according to my trusted sources, is a family-friendly by-the-numbers rom-com that for something to do, will suffice, as long as it's at a matinee price. 2.5 of 5 stars

"BlacKkKlansman" - Rated R

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. It's the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award (R) winning Get Out.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way. 97% LIKE!"

Blake: those in the know tell me Spike Lee's late 1970s based political comedy/drama BlacKkKlansman, connects the here and now with anger and humor in an uncompromising way that Spike is brilliant at delivering. BlacKkKlansman is absolutely Lee's best film in m-a-n-y years and earns 5 stars!

