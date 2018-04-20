REVIEWS: "Super Troopers 2" - "I Feel Pretty"

Super Troopers 2 - Rated R

Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic... Super Troopers. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers - Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is... Super Troopers 2.

Video of SUPER TROOPERS 2 Trailer EXTENDED (2018) Comedy Movie HD

Critics: per a Rottentomatoes general consensus, "the wait for Super Troopers 2 is finally over, all but the most devoted fans must ask themselves why they waited so long for such cruel and tragic shenanigans." 33% Like

Blake: after 17 years, you final have your sequel, but sometimes... somethings are better left alone. My trusted sources say you may very well find yourself alone, while watching this movie, which sadly shows a comedy troupe that hasn't evolved and wallows in a mire of whatever... they feel... is funny. A little Canadian humor can be tasty, but this is more like burnt Canadian bacon. Super Troopers 2 ... 1.5 of 4 stars. Yawn. Onward!

I Feel Pretty - Rated PG-13

In I Feel Pretty, a woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Video of I Feel Pretty | Official Trailer | Now In Theaters

Critics: " I Feel Pretty has a charming star and the outline of a worthwhile comedy -- but unlike its suddenly confident central character, it suffers from a fundamental lack of conviction", according to a general consenus from Rottentomatoes. 38% Like

Blake: I Feel Pretty should have found a funny way to empower women with self-image issues, but just taps into the basics, making you want more/better. Amy Schumer has some great moments, but the script, which is a bit like an overstuffed turkey, doesn't provide enough opportunities for her to help create cohesiveness and keep you entertained. You may feel better waiting to see I Feel Pretty on Redbox, Neflix, etc., because that's where it's going, soon! 1.5 of 4 stars

Not a good weekend for new movies, so think about seeing A Quiet Place, Isle Of Dogs, Ready Player One or another worth your time and money.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!