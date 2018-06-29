REVIEWS: 'Uncle Drew' - 'Sicario: Day Of The Soldado'

Uncle Drew - Rated PG-13

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (LilRel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew's old basketball squad (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

Critics: "Kyrie Irving's crossover to comedy is amiable enough to score with basketball fans, but Uncle Drew is held back by formulaic plotting and too much product placement. 56% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Uncle Drew according to my trusted sources, is a fun, often funny product placement based movie which Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie star in. The basketball players shine when doing what they do best, and the rest... well... there's just enough sheen to make you feel a mid-day priced movied ticket was money well spent. Uncle Drew is a light-hearted diversion to 100 degree days at 2 of 5 stars

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Rated R

In Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules--and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin's daughter to inflame the conflict--but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Though less subversive than its predecessor, Sicario: Day of the Soldado succeeds as a stylish, dynamic thriller -- even if its amoral machismo makes for grim viewing. 66% Like "

Blake: Sicario: Day Of The Soldado with Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin continues with the subject of drug cartels, plus moves into human trafficking, border politics, government sanctioned abduction, and the always popular 'corruption' in a gritty, non-apologetic, sometimes confusing subplotted, bullet-fest where the body count mounts and the question of "why" lingers until it's end. Bottom line, a decent follow-up to it's predecessor that could have been much better with a more focused direction... 3.5 of 5 stars!

