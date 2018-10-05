Here's What To Know About "Venom" & "A Star Is Born"

"Venom" - Rated PG-13

Investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) attempts a comeback following a scandal, but accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiote that gives him a violent super alter-ego: Venom. Soon, he must rely on his newfound powers to protect the world from a shadowy organisation looking for a symbiote of their own.

Video of VENOM - Final Trailer (2018) - Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams Sony Pictures NEW Superhero Movie

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways - chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man. 31% Like"

Blake: my trusted sources assure me, the best elements of the movie Venom are Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. The movie itself? A Marvel of a mess! Venom can't decide what kind of movie it actually is, and what it is... is probably the worst of the Marvel origins movies. Tom Hardy will easily be able to look back on this with headshakes for the rest of his life. Venom has no box-office bite. 1 of 5 stars!

"A Star Is Born" - Rated

In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers--and falls in love with--struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga) She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

Video of A STAR IS BORN - Official Trailer 1

Critics: "With appealing leads, deft direction, and an affecting love story, A Star Is Born is a remake done right -- and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling. 93% LIKE", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: this version of A Star Is Born, with actor Bradley Cooper making his directorial debut, helping guide pop star Lady Gaga's first major film appearance, is filled with music and love, in a polished cinematic gem that will become an instant hit! Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are now poised for expansion in their respective directions, and A Star Is Born earns 5 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a NEW movie this weekend!