REVIEWS: "Welcome To Marwen" - "Second Act" - "Aquaman" - "Mary Poppins Returns" - "Bumblebee"

"Welcome To Marwen" - Rated PG-13

When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation--a testament to the most powerful women he knows--through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

Video of Welcome to Marwen - Official Trailer 3

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, 23% like.

Blake: my trusted sources say Welcome To Marwen, based on the story of hate-crime victim Mark Hogancamp's puppet-based fantasy world he created to help heal himself, in which he is a hero and healer, misses the mark, due to Hollywood taking a deep story into shallow, CGI filled, empty shell. 2.5 of 5 stars.

"Second Act" - Rated PG-13

Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

Video of Second Act | Official Trailer [HD] | Now In Theaters

Critics: 46% Like, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: In Second Act, Jennifer Lopez plays a 40-year-old woman who's tired of not realizing her professional dreams, until an amazing opportunity comes her way. But the story goes too many directions that don't come together clearly, and Lopez deserves much better than the 2.5 of 5 stars this movie receives.

"Aquaman" - Rated PG-13

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime--one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king.

Video of AQUAMAN - Final Trailer - in theaters December 21

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun. 68% Like"

Blake: In Aquaman with Jason Mamoa, the DC Universe is wet, formulaic, CGI candy, wrapped around super hero camp that's meant for a popcorn audience, and nothing deeper. I was hoping for more than 3 of 5 stars.

"Mary Poppins Returns" - Rated PG

Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns stars Emiily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep). The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.

Video of Mary Poppins Returns | Official Trailer

Critics: "Mary Poppins Returns relies on the magic of its classic forebear to cast a familiar -- but still solidly effective -- family-friendly spell. 77% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: the sequel Mary Poppins Returns pops-in for a new generation with a respectable performance but doesn't quite have the Disney magic of the original. Nevertheless, 3.5 of 5 stars.

"Bumblebee" - Rated PG

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Video of Bumblebee (2018) - New Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Critics: "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain. 93% LIKE", as noted by Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Bumblebee brings a much needed and wonderful sense of freshness, charm, sincerity, and real heart-felt emotions, to this 80s based winning addition to the Transformers franchise. 4.5 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a NEW movie this weekend!