Want To Become Wealthy? Might Want To Avoid These Type Of People.

Author Thomas C. Corley hung out with the upper elite for five years to research the daily habits of the rich and wealthy.

He found that the overwhelming majority of wealthy individuals ignored one type of person “at all costs,” and may have unlocked the keys to success.

Corley writes in his book, Change Your Habits, Change Your Life, “You are only as successful as those you frequently associate with. The rich are always on the lookout for individuals who are goal-oriented, optimistic, enthusiastic, and who have an overall positive mental outlook.” And the type of person to avoid? He writes the rich “also make a point to limit their exposure to toxic, negative people.” Corley suggests that not only does negativity derail success, “long-term success is only possible when you have a positive mental outlook.”

Journalist Napoleon Hill drew similar conclusions over a century ago, writing in his his 1937 book, Think and Grow Rich, “Men take on the nature and the habits and the power of thought of those with who they associate, and there is no hope of success for the person who repels people through a negative personality.”

Via Time