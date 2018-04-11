Richardson Man Goes Viral After Accusing Lawn Service Company Of "Lawn Shaming"

There's an old adage amongst Texans: Never mess with another man's lawn.

Unfortunately for one Richardson man, he feels like a North Texas lawn service company did just that. Dr. Green Lawn Service left a sign staked into Robert Stricker’s lawn that read "Your lawn was not treated today, your neighbor’s was." While Strick would be the first to admit his lawn isn't in the best of shape, he feels like that doesn't warrant a company "shaming" him. He told WFAA, "I thought what’s so bad about my lawn? It’s not the prettiest, but it felt like they were trying to shame me. Kind of like, look how much nicer your neighbor’s lawn looks now. Like an arms race of domestic luxuries."

He posted a photo of the sign to Reddit, where it quickly became viral. Since then, Dr. Green Lawn Service has ceased placing signs in people's yards. They only recently began the practice in order to generate more buzz for their business. A company spokesperson said they had "no intention" of hurting anyone, and they never expected to get this kind of attention.

Video of &quot;Lawn Shaming&quot; Reddit post from Richardson goes viral

Stricker did confess that the sign did remind him it was probably time for a mow, anyway. He said, "it definitely made me a little more conscious of my lawn care habits in general."

Via WFAA