UPDATE: More Bad News For Rick Schroder

Sliver Spoons and NYPD Blue co-star Rick Schroder is in need of some serious damage control.

TMZ reports their sources saying Schroder's agent, manager and PR reps have dropped him because of his 2 recent arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend, which may lead to felony charges.

Eventhough prosecutors declined charges against Rick after his April 2 arrest (allegedly hitting his gf in her face and pulling her hair), the case... could still be reopened.

Schroder was supposedly let go from a current gig due to these issues, but what the work was, is unclear. Rick produced the 2017 war documentary The Volunteers, and had an acting role in 2016 with Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors.

Hopefully Schroder is reaching clarity as to the level of trouble he faces and his need for counseling .

Best wishes to Rick in changing his life to a positive direction.