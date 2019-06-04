2019 State Fair Of Texas Announces Concert Lineup

June 4, 2019
Blake Powers
DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 10: Fans walk through the State Fair of Texas before the 2015 AT&T Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports the theme for the 2019 State Fair Of Texas is "Celebrating Texas Creativity" and the majority of the entertainment for this year has been announced, which includes 98.7KLUV artists Rick Springfield and Cameo.

Friday - Sept. 27
Rick Springfield - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - Sept. 28
TBA - 2:00 p.m. -
Cameo - 8:30 p.m. -

Sunday - Sept. 29
La Maquinaria Norteña - 5:30 p.m.

Friday - Oct. 4
Hotel California - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5
Daughtry - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday - Oct. 6
Tye Tribbet - 5:30 p.m.

Friday - Oct. 11
Bob Schneider - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - Oct. 12
Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday - Oct. 13
Billy Ray Cyrus - 8:30 p.m.

Monday - Oct. 14
Shane & Shane - 5:30 p.m.

Friday - Oct. 18
Shining Star - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - Oct. 19
TBA - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday - Oct. 20
Gary P. Nunn - 3:00 p.m.

The 2019 State Fair of Texas will also include 4 other stages, featuring regional and local acts, to be announced at some point this summer.

 

 

