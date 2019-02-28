"Riverdale" & "Beverly Hills 90201" Co-star Luke Perry Suffers Massive Stroke

February 28, 2019
Blake Powers
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 25: Luke Perry at PaleyFest 2018 - "Riverdale" at the Dolby Theatre on March 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California

Photo: Scott KirklandPictureGroup/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90210 co-star 52-year-old Luke Perry had a massive stroke yesterday morning at his Sherman Oaks CA home and paramedics arrived around 9:40 a.m.

Coincidentally, FOX announced yesterday a re-boot of Beveral Hills 90201, with former co-stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris returning. Luke has yet to commit.

Luke had recently been filming in L.A. on the Warner Bros. lot.

Luke is still in an L.A. area hospital where he is sedated. 

Updates asap!

Tags: 
Luke Perry
Riverdale
Beverly Hills 90210
L.A.
Stroke

