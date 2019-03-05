"Riverdale" Co-star Luke Perry Had Expressed Interest in 'Beverly Hills 90210" Reunion

March 5, 2019
Blake Powers
Luke Perry attending the 2017 CW Upfront in New York City, NY, USA, on May 18, 201

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Abaca Press/TNS/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

On Wednesday Feb. 27, Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90201 co-star Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke. It was the same day that FOX announced a re-boot of Beverly Hills 90201.

Last April while at a Riverdale convention in Chicago, Luke Perry was doing a Q&A session with the audience when he was asked about a possible Beverly Hills 90210 reunion. 

At that time, Luke seemed interested in getting his former castmates together, but simultaneously felt a loss due to the show's executive producer Aaron Spelling having passed away. Click HERE to see the video footage TMZ obtained of Luke's reply.

TMZ was told Luke hoped he could make guest appearances on the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot around his Riverdale filming schedule. 

 

 

 

 

Luke Perry
Beverly Hills 90210
Riverdale
Riverdale Convention
Aaron Spelling

