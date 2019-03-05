"Riverdale" Co-star Luke Perry Had Expressed Interest in 'Beverly Hills 90210" Reunion

On Wednesday Feb. 27, Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90201 co-star Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke. It was the same day that FOX announced a re-boot of Beverly Hills 90201.

Video of Guess Who&#039;s Coming Home | 90210 | FOX BROADCASTING

Last April while at a Riverdale convention in Chicago, Luke Perry was doing a Q&A session with the audience when he was asked about a possible Beverly Hills 90210 reunion.

At that time, Luke seemed interested in getting his former castmates together, but simultaneously felt a loss due to the show's executive producer Aaron Spelling having passed away. Click HERE to see the video footage TMZ obtained of Luke's reply.

TMZ was told Luke hoped he could make guest appearances on the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot around his Riverdale filming schedule.