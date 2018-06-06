Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Reunite
Over the weekend, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attended the 19th birthday party for Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
E News reports The Daily Mail published photos of Rob and Kristen, talking outside the event, and an eyewitness said they chatted for a "few minutes" in the valet area and looked "friendly" towards each other and "on good terms."
An insider says "they were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words."
Rob and Kristen's relationship ended in 2012 due to a cheating scandal.
After their brief conversations, Rob left with friends, and Kristen returned to the party.
Awkward?