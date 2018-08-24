Robin Leach, Host Of 'Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous', Dead At 76

One of the 1980's most iconic television personalities, Robin Leach has passed away at the age of 76.

NBC 5 is reporting that the former host of 'The Lifestyles of the Richa and Famous' died Thursday night according to a statement from his family.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50am. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow," said a statement from Leach’s son Steven, which is also attributed to Gregg and Rick Leach.

Leach hosted 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' from 1984 to 1995. He also hosted other shows like 'Fame, Fortune and Romance', 'The Surreal Life: Fame Games', and even appeared on 'WrestleMania IV'. Leach was also an early investor in the Food Network.

Leach had suffered a stroke while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas last November. He would have been 77 next Wednesday, August 29th.