Roseanne Barr Moving To Israel

TMZ reports in a recent chat on Rabbi Shmuley's podcast, Roseanne Barr, a devout Jew, said "I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers."

Roseanne said she made a "fatal mistake" by apologizing for her racist comment concerning ex-President Obama's aide Valeria Jarrett. Barr says when the left take hold of an apology from a person on the other side of the political spectrum, they refuse to let it go, and eventually destroy their opponent.

Roseanne also said, "I have some mental health issues and depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I'll go dark and I don't want to go dark again."

On the subject of moving to Israel, Barr said, "I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky I can go."

Best wishes to Rosanne.