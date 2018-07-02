Roseanne Planning Comeback

Rosanne Barr, who recently tweeted a comparison of a former Obama adviser to an ape, and subsequently ignited ABC's cancellation of the rebooted Roseanne show, was on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast, yesterday.

Too Fab reports Barr primarily talked about her Jewish faith, but also touched base on her recent events.

When it comes to cancelling Roseanne and creating the ABC spin-off series "The Conners", Roseanne revealed she had signed away all of her rights to the show, with zero financial gain, as an act of "penance."

Roseanne said, "I didn't ask to be paid off"... "I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away, because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it."

Roseanne noted she didn't wish to "hurt the new show", the cast, and especially 9-year-old Jayden Ray, who played her granddaughter in the show.

Concerning Jayden, Roseanne said, "I did not want her to not have a job because she's great. I did not want her to think badly of Jewish people, and me specifically"... "I wanted Jayden, specifically, to have her job. Because I love her. I did not what her to suffer because of me." Roseanne said when it comes to Jayden, "she loved me and I loved her."

As far as Roseanne's future is concerned, she said, "Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things"... "I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see."

