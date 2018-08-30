Ross, TJ Maxx and Burlington Opening More Stores

Retail competition continues to become even more fierce and now Ross, TJX (parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods), plus Burlington are doing well, and expanding.

CNN reports Ross recently opened 30 new locations, plans to open another 70 this year, and will eventually rise from 1,500 stores to 2,500 stores. TJX is opening 238 (TJ Maxx, Marshals, HomeGoods) this year. Plus, Burlington is opening nearly 40 this year.

Despite more Americans shopping on-line, the above mentioned retailers are doing well.

When brands produce too many clothes or department stores cancel orders, discounters including Ross, purchase that inventory for immediate sale or warehouse storage.

Ross has experienced 13 straight years of financial growth with a flexible purchasing strategy providing major brands not available on-line at 20-60% lower prices versus department stores and had $14 billion in sales last year.

On-line shopping continues growing, and so does shopping for quality brands not available on-line, at major discounts.