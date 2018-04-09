Russell Crowe Marks End Of Divorce By Auctioning Off Millions In Personal Belongings

Some people have a special dinner with close friends, while others keep it on the down-low, but not Russell Crowe!

E! News reports after over 5 years of separation from his wife, Russell Crowe's divorce with Danielle Spencer, will come to end, soon. Before so, Crowe decided to mark the end of the marriage with an "The Art Of Divorce" auction.

Saturday, Sotheby's Australia auctioned off 200 of Russell's personal items including movie memorabilia, art, furniture and memories from his soon to be ex-wife.

The most popular item was his leather jock strap from his 2005 movie, Cinderella Man, which sold for $7,000.

After the auction, Crowe tweeted this.

The Art of Divorce



In case anyone is interested ... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing ... and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home ... not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 7, 2018

By the way, Saturday was also Russell's birthday and wedding anniversary. Happy b'day... and ouch!