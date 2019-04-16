Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson Lands Largest Deal In The NFL!

April 16, 2019
Blake Powers
8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Russell Wilson and Ciara Princess Harris attend the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports 30-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was selected by the team in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft, has earned 6 Pro Bowl appearances, led the team to it's 2013 Superbowl win, helped the team reach the playoffs 6 of the 7 seasons he's been with them, and holds a multitude of Seahawks team records including highest career passer rating and most career rushing yards, now has the most lucrative contract in the NFL!

Check this out!

  • 4 years
  • $65,000,000 guaranteed
  • total contract amount... $140,0000,000!!!

Wilson and his Texas-born (Austin) Grammy award winning singer/actress wife Ciara, let the world know from the comfort of their bed, last night.

Click TMZ to see his sleepy-eyed announcement.

Congrats to Russell, Ciara, and despite the elongated cloudy/rainy season in Seattle, his future there looks sunny!

Tags: 
seattle seahawks
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Ciara
Current Largest NFL Contract

