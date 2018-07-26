Sam's Club To Open 1st Technology-Based Shopping Experience In Dallas
Like shopping at Sam's Club but wished it was more technologically appealing?
Sam's Club has hired approx. 100 technology based employees who have been at co-working spaces and the Sam's Club Southlake location.
Next month, the above mentioined employees will move into 45,000 sq.ft of leased space in a 7-floor building at 603 Munger Ave, in the West End area of downtown Dallas, which Granite Properties has spent $77 million remodeling. The building has been remaned, "Factory Six-03."
Sam's is creating a new concept store, which it plans to open this fall in Lower Greenville where a Neighborhood Walmart Market had been in operations since early 2016.
Walmart is keeping quite on major details, however word has it that it will be a technology-based shopping experience.
Via, Dallas Morning News.