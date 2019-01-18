Texas Couple Gets Married Twice, Holds Second Ceremony At Whataburger

Does Whataburger let you celebrate birthday parties at their restaurants? They should, seeing how everybody celebrates every big occasion at Whataburger.

A couple from San Antonio had just tied the knot hours before and even partied at the reception. After a night of dancing the bride, groom, and wedding party were all feeling a little hungry. Where better to go than Whataburger?

Once newlyweds Jordan and Adrianne Moore arrived they decided to exchange vows a second time. Apparently, Adrianne heard that one a couple who got married at Whataburger received free meals for a year.

The couple didn’t get a free meal but they did receive discounted meals and the restaurant let them hold another ceremony inside. According to Moore, they did everything again. "We did the whole procession with a whole wedding aisle and flower girl and bridesmaids and groomsmen and everything... The whole store was cheering on and was very intrigued at the fact there was someone in a wedding dress there with their groom." Check out some of the pictures down below.

When everything was said and done, all of the Whataburger employees signed a card for the happy couple.

The bride ordered fries with gravy and the groom had a patty melt. What a way to end the night.

Via: The Caller Times