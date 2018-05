Joshua Corbett, former stalker of Sandra Bullock, was put on 5 years probation in 2014 for stalking her and breaking into her home.

TMZ reports police went to Corbett's L.A. home today concerning a violation of his probabation, and Joshua threatened police and barricaded himself in his home.

Streets near Corbett's home have been blocked off and SWAT have been called.

More details via TMZ.

Story developing...