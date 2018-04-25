Sarah Jessica Parker Sued For Alleged Breach Of Contract

According to TMZ, in October 2015, jewelry designer Kat Florence made a $7.5 million/5-year deal with Sarah Jessica Parker to promote a new jewelry line, create a high-end product line, and open 3 luxury shops in Europe with her opening at least 1 of the locations.

Florence says Sarah began faltering pn her agreement... almost immediately!

Florence claims Sarah said due to filming her show Divorce, she wouldn't be available to do any promoting for 5 months. Plus, Sarah allegedly refused to attend jewlery events while promoting her other personal ventures and didn't attend the opening of the London store.

Florence claims due to Sarah's unwillingness to adhere to her alleged agreement, the special line of Sarah Jessica Parker jewelwry hasn't begun and the London store had to close.

Sarah is being sued for breach of contract and Florence seeks unspecified damages.