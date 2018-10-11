Scarlett Johansson To Smash "Pay Equity" Controversy With $15mil Salary For NEW "Black Widow" Movie

Is this a sign of pay equity to come for women in Hollywood?

Scarlett Johansson has co-starred as "Black Widow" in 6 movies, and now The Hollywood Reporter reveals she is headed towards a $15,000,000 pay day to continue the role in a solo project.

That's a huge increase in first-time outings, compared to Robert Downey Jr.'s $500,000 for his first Iron Man, and Johansson's low seven figure pay for the first Avengers movie (2012).

That salary is easily digestible for the powers-that-be, knowing the Avengers movies have each earned over $1 billion planet-wide and Infinity Wars earning $2 billion!

Congratulations to Scarlett Johansson, and hopefully we'll soon see more equal-pay-for-equal work Hollywood.

