Georgia School Reinstates Corporal Punishment

Yahoo Lifestyle reports the charter educational facility Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics, has informed parents of students by letter that a new corporal punishment policy will go into affect.

Parents signing the form give the school permission, after the parent/parents are notified, to spank their child, kindergarten through 9th grade, once their "three strike" policy has been reached.

The spankings will be done privately, with "no more than 3 licks" from a wooden paddle.

So far, almost 33% of parents have agreed and signed. If the school doesn't receive consent, parents must agree to the alternative punishment of up to (5) days of suspension.

Are schools coming to the point where blatant bad behavior can no longer be accepted?

Hmm! I was spanked a few times in school, and obviously survived. LOL!

How do you feel about this? Good idea? Bad idea?