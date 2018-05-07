Set of black icon silhouette clocks and watches alarm digital electronic stopwatch wristwatch wall clock cartoon vector illustration

Schools Replacing Analog Clocks With Digital To Relieve Children's Stress

May 7, 2018
Due to digital technology, many children do not know how to read an analog clock.

NBC 5 reports via The Today Show, that some U.K. schools are replacing analog clocks for digital models in testing rooms, due to children becoming stressed from not knowing how much time they have left to finish their exams.

NBC 5 asked Collin County teachers about the matter and learned their students, do not have the above mentioned problem.

Just in case you aren't aware, the Texas Essential Knowledge Skills Standard requires children to know how to read analog clocks, and kids in Allen, Frisco and Plano... do!

