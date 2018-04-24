Scientists Confirm: Uranus Smells Like Rotten Eggs

One of the biggest mysteries of space and time has finally been out to rest as scientists have confirmed that Uranus does not smell pleasant.

The clouds in the planet's upper atmosphere apparently are composed largely of hydrogen sulfide, which is the same molecule that makes rotten eggs smell so foul. Patrick Irwin, of Oxford University in England, and the lead author in the study, said in a statement "If an unfortunate human were ever to descend through Uranus' clouds, they would be met with very unpleasant and odiferous conditions." Though that would be the least of their problems he assured. "Suffocation and exposure in the negative 200 degrees Celsius [minus 328 degrees Fahrenheit] atmosphere, made of mostly hydrogen, helium, and methane, would take its toll long before the smell."

The study also led to data that would suggest that Neptune smells about as bad as Uranus, though it's hard to tell for certain. Co-author Leigh Fletcher, from the University of Leicester in England, said in the same statement "Only a tiny amount remains above the clouds as a saturated vapor. And this is why it is so challenging to capture the signatures of ammonia and hydrogen sulfide above cloud decks of Uranus."

The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Via Space.com