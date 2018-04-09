Scientists Have Developed A Device That Reads Your Mind

As time passes, more of what was formerly considered sci-fi, has and is coming true.

Now, according to Engadget, scientists at MIT have designed a wearable gadget... that can actually... read your mind!

The device is called, AlterEgo.

AlterEgo rests on your ear in a close-fitting manner along your jaw.

While you are thinking, AlterEgo senses and translates your brainwaves into words.

Here's the surprising kicker. AlterEgo system is capable of translating 92% of what you're thinking, without you speaking a word.

Sounds interesting. However, one has to contemplate it's usage in the wrong hands.

Thoughts?