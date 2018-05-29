Seafood Could Increase Your Sex Life

The Daily Meal reports the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has released a new study concerning the correlation of seafood... to sex food!

Researchers studied 501 couples who were planning to conceive until they became pregnant for up to 1 year. Their study reveals those who ate at least 2 portions of seafood per week were intimate more often.

In addition 39% of the couples were more likely to have sex on a day they'd eaten seafood.

Within 1 year, 92% of couples who ate seafood more often had become pregnant.

