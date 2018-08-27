Seagoville Police Officer and Residents Team To Save Father and Six Children From House Fire

Saturday morning, Seagoville Police Officer Sam Click was on patrol and noticed the garage of a duplex in the 700 block of Casa Grande Dr. filled with flames, which were heading towards the home where a family of 8 lives, according to NBC 5.

Neighbor Shelby Hood was outside, yelling for the family to wake up.

Hood's screams woke Jeremy Giblaint, the brother-in-law to the man and children in harm's way, who who lives in the attached duplex. Jeremy managed to break into his brother-in-law's unit from the back.

Officer Click's body cam showed him quickly intering the unit, waking the father of 6, and working with Giblaint to get the children, age 6 months to 10-year-old, out to safety. The wife/mother, a home healthcare aid, was working at the time.

For the time being, the family will stay with relative.

Officer Click said, "It was one of those moments when you kind of sit there -- that's something you hope you never have to do again"..."I was just at the right place, at the right time and I just had to take action."

A Seagoville press release states, "from the heroic actions of these neighbors and Officer Sam Click, all residents were safely removed from the duplex with no significant injuries reported."