Navy Seals Training On Beach Joined By Actual Seal

Military training of any kind isn't typically the type of place you're bound to find a lot of laughter, but you can't help but crack a smile at this.

A group of Navy Seals was training on the beach when they were suddenly joined by a surprise extra member. He moved with the grace and poise of a Seal, because it was an actual seal! He flopped along the beach as the group ran into the water, and he joined them!

Navy SEALs get a laugh when an actual seal wants to train with them! pic.twitter.com/VksAcvkYYP — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) August 5, 2018

It's like their spirit animal has come to guide them on their journey!