Sean Penn's Son Hopper Penn Arrested

TMZ reports Hopper Penn, 24-year-old son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, and actress Uma von Wittkamp, were was pulled over yesterday by police in Nebraska for failture to signal. During the traffic stop, police notice drug activitiy, searched the vehicle, and arrested both.

Police found:

14 grams of marijuana

4 ampthetamine pills

3 grams of mushrooms

Hopper was booked for the mushrooms and less than an ounce of marijuana. Uma was booked for mushrooms and amphetamines.

Last year, Hopper publically attributed his dad's tough-love towards helping him get clean from his previous substance abuse issues.

Story developing...