PHOTOS: Here's What $11,000,000 Will Buy You Less Than 3 Hours West Of Dallas

May 21, 2019
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

Know someone who loves DFW but prefers living farther out and has a multi-million dollar house budget?

NBC 5 reports Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices by Dee Dee Jordan has an $11,000,000, 8000 sq.ft, waterview, 2.94 acres, 5 bed, 5 bath home that sleeps 30 on Possum Kingdom Lake, approx. 2.75 hours west of Dallas.

The house features an infinity pool, cabana, poolised bar, plus a game room.

Some may feel it has a somewhat Game Of Thrones touch.

Worth $11mil? Like? Not Like? Why?

NBC 5 has 35 photos and more info, HERE.

 

 

 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices by Dee Dee Jordan
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Possum Kingdom Lake
$11mil Texas House For Sale

