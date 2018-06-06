SEE: Amazon Selling Tiny Pre-Fab House

Have you given any thought to owning a small getaway house?

Amazon is proving they'll sell you just about anything, including this!

According to Pop Sugar, you can purchase this 360 sq.ft. insulated, heated, cooled and fully furnished house (made from a shipping container) ... for $36K!

All you need, is a slab to put it on, with sewage, water, and electricity connections.

Hmm? Weekend getaway house? First home? Permanent home with low overhead? Lots of possibilities.