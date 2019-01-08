See the Bell Nexus Uber Plans To Utilize For DFW Air Taxi Service

January 8, 2019
Blake Powers
Bell Helicopter electric flying taxi

Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Blake Powers

Recently I shared news with you about Uber Planning To Test Flying Taxi Service In DallasNBC 5 reports Ft. Worth-based Bell has a full-scale model of it's vertical take-off/landing air taxi now on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Yesterday, Bell announced it's partners in developing... The Bell Nexus! Bell is one of the first to partner with Uber.

According to CNBC, the Bell Nexus will begin initial testing by mid 2020 with plans for service to and from vertiports around DFW and L.A. by 2023.

Click HERE for more details from NBC 5, including a virtual look at what Uber air taxi service is predicted to be like in DFW.

Uber
Uber Air Taxis
Bell Helicopter
The Bell Nexus
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

