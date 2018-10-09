PHOTO: Leonardo DiCaprio Barely Recognizable with Brad Pitt In "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

Leonardio DiCaprio and Brad Pitt continue working on Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", which is set in 1969 and takes place at the time of Charles Manson and his followers murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate, and 4 others.

TMZ reports due to the movie's time-base, late 1960s clothes are a must, and DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton (who lives next to Sharon Tate) and his stunt double (played by Brad Pitt) were recently seen on set in vintage clothing.

Brad is easy to spot. Leonardo, not so much.

Take a look HERE and let me know which you spotted first and last.