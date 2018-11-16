See The Dallas Cowboys Light-Up Sweater

November 16, 2018
Blake Powers
Dallas Cowboys Helmet

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports if you're looking for something new and different to wear for Cowboys games, Forever Collectibles has a Cowboys light-up sweater that connects to your bluetooth or computer, and blinks!

The sweater is 100% acrylic, comes in 2 different versions, and priced $80-90, depending on model.

Wonder if we'll see Zeke Elliott out-and-about in one of these this Holiday Season? If so, you'll probably be able to spot him 100 yards away... lol!

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Light-Up Sweater
Forever Collectibles
Cowboys Bluetooth Light Up Sweater

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes