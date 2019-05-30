10 Things You May Not Know About Shailene Woodley (HBO's Big Little Lies, The Divergent Series)

Shailene Woodley, who's acting credits include HBO's Big Little Lies (2017-present), The Divergent Series (2014-2016), The Fault in Our Stars (2014), The Spectacular Now (2013), The Descendants (2011), the ABC Family Television series The Secret Life of The American Teenager (2008-2013), Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (2005), and A Place Called Home (2004), doesn't live a stereotypical Hollywood celebrity life. As a matter of fact, it's f-a-r from it.

Woodley, is an environmental activist.

Here are "10 Things You May Not Know About Shailene Woodley".

1. she once lived in an RV for (2) months and slept in Walmart parking lots.

2. she eats clay.

3. she uses sesame oil to whiten her teeth and never flosses.

4. she doesn't own a TV.

5. she doesn't own a cell phone, and if she did, it would be a flip-phone

6. she will not use a microwave to warm food.

7. she likes eating insects.

8. she won't drink bottled water and gathers her's from the mountains each month.

9. she only buys meat from a farm.

10. she only buys used clothes.

Watch Ellen confirm some of the above.

You have to love her honesty.

Continued best wishes to the talented Shailene Woodley.

 

 

 

 

 

