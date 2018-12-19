SEE Forbes 2018's Top 10 Richest Celebrities List
Think you can guess which celebs had the deepest pockets this year?
According to Forbes, here are those with the Top 10 net worth for 2018.
9. (tie) Tiger Woods & James Patterson - $800 million each
8. Diddy - $825 million
7. David Copperfield - $875 million
5. (tie) - Jay-Z (Roc Nation, streaming service Tidal Wave, plus stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Usse' cognac) & Kylie Jenner (Kylie Cosmetics) - $900 million
4. Michael Jordan - $1.7 billion (sneakers and his 90% ownership of the Charlotte Hornets (approx. $800 mil) earn him a LOT of money)
3. Oprah - $2.8 billion
2. Steven Spielberg - $3.7 billion
#1 - George Lucas - $5.4 billion!!! (yes, it paid well for him in 2012 to sell his Lucasfilm production company to Disney)
Yes, that's where the major money is in Hollyweird! Whew!