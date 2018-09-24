FYI When Shopping For Top Brands
September 24, 2018
For 30 years, The Harris Poll has measured brand equity, and in this year's Harris Poll Equi Study (EQ), over 77,000 U.S. consumers assessed more than 3,000 brands across 300 catagories, to reveal their top choices in media, travel, financial, automotive, entertainment, technology, household and nonprofit industries. Here are some of the companies that received Brand Of The Year designation, based upon consumer response to familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.
Here are the results!
Award Category - 2018 Brand of the Year
- Animal Welfare Nonprofit - Best Friends Animal Society
- Burger Restaurant - Five Guys Burgers & Fries
- Car Audio - Bose In-Vehicle Audio
- Casual Dining Restaurant(TIE) - The Cheesecake Factory and Texas Roadhouse
- Chicken Restaurant - Chick-fil-A
- Coffee Shop - Krispy Kreme
- Coffee Maker - Keurig Coffee Makers
- Computer Manufacturer - Microsoft Computers
- Cruise Line(TIE) - Disney Cruise Line and Royal Carribean International
- Department Store - Kohl’s Department Stores
- Digital Camera - Canon Digital Cameras
- Disability Nonprofit - Autism Society of America
- Economy Hotel - Microtel Inn & Suites
- Environmental Nonprofit - National Wildlife Federation
- Extended Stay Hotel - Home 2 Suites by Hilton
- Factual Entertainment - History Channel
- Footwear Store - DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse)
- Full Line Automotive - Honda Vehicles
- Full Service Airline - Hawaiian Airlines
- General Entertainment - AMC Television Network (American Movie Classics)
- Greeting Card - Hallmark Greeting Cards
- Hardware & Home Store - The Home Depot
- Health Nonprofit(TIE) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Home Entertainment Electronics - Bose Home Entertainment Electronics
- Ice Cream & FroYo Shop - Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop
- International Aid Nonprofit - Food For The Poor
- Investment - The Vanguard Group
- Kids TV - Disney Junior Television Network
- Life Insurance - AXA Life Insurance
- Luxury Automotive - Lexus Vehicles
- Luxury Department Store - Nordstrom Department Stores
- Luxury Hotel - Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Major Appliances - KitchenAid Appliances
- Media Streaming Device - Amazon Fire TV/Fire Stick
- Mexican Restaurant - Taco Bell
- Mid-Market Hotel - Hampton Inn & Suites
- Military & Veteran Serving Nonprofit - Paralyzed Veterans of America
- Mobile Payment - PayPal
- Multi-line Insurance - AAA Insurance
- National Bank - Capital One
- News Service - BBC News
- Off-Price Retailer - TJ Maxx Stores
- Online Auto Shopping - Kelley Blue Book (KBB.com)
- Online Bank - Barclays Online Bank
- Online Home Search - Zillow.com
- Online Job Search - Indeed.com
- Online Travel Service - TripAdvisor
- Package Delivery - UPS (United Parcel Service)
- Pay Cable TV Network - HBO Television Network
- Payment Card - Visa
- Pizza Chain - Blaze Pizza
- Premium Hotel - Marriott Hotels
- Printer - HP Printers
- Property and Casualty Insurance - GEICO Auto & Home Insurance
- Real Estate Agency - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Rental Car - Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Sandwich Shop(TIE) - Panera and Subway
- Smartphone - Apple iPhone Smartphones
- Smartwatch - ASUS ZenWatch Smartwatch
- Social Networking Site - YouTube
- Social Services Nonprofit - Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Sporting Goods Store - DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Sports TV - ESPN Television Network
- Super Regional Bank - BB&T Bank
- Tablet Computer - Apple iPad Tablets
- Tires - Michelin Tires
- TV Network - PBS Television Network (Public Broadcasting Service)
- TV News - The Weather Channel
- Upscale Hotel - Courtyard Marriott
- Value Airline - Southwest Airlines
- Video Streaming Subscription - Netflix
- Virtual Personal Assistant(TIE) - Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri
- Wireless Carrier - Verizon Wireless
- Youth Nonprofit - Reading Is Fundamental (RIF)
Which of these do you agree or disagree with?