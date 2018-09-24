FYI When Shopping For Top Brands

For 30 years, The Harris Poll has measured brand equity, and in this year's Harris Poll Equi Study (EQ), over 77,000 U.S. consumers assessed more than 3,000 brands across 300 catagories, to reveal their top choices in media, travel, financial, automotive, entertainment, technology, household and nonprofit industries. Here are some of the companies that received Brand Of The Year designation, based upon consumer response to familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.

Here are the results!

Award Category - 2018 Brand of the Year

Animal Welfare Nonprofit - Best Friends Animal Society

Burger Restaurant - Five Guys Burgers & Fries

Car Audio - Bose In-Vehicle Audio

Casual Dining Restaurant(TIE) - The Cheesecake Factory and Texas Roadhouse

and Chicken Restaurant - Chick-fil-A

Coffee Shop - Krispy Kreme

Coffee Maker - Keurig Coffee Makers

Computer Manufacturer - Microsoft Computers

Cruise Line(TIE) - Disney Cruise Line and Royal Carribean International

Department Store - Kohl’s Department Stores

Digital Camera - Canon Digital Cameras

Disability Nonprofit - Autism Society of America

Economy Hotel - Microtel Inn & Suites

Environmental Nonprofit - National Wildlife Federation

Extended Stay Hotel - Home 2 Suites by Hilton

Factual Entertainment - History Channel

Footwear Store - DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse)

Full Line Automotive - Honda Vehicles

Full Service Airline - Hawaiian Airlines

General Entertainment - AMC Television Network (American Movie Classics)

Greeting Card - Hallmark Greeting Cards

Hardware & Home Store - The Home Depot

Health Nonprofit(TIE) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children

and Home Entertainment Electronics - Bose Home Entertainment Electronics

Ice Cream & FroYo Shop - Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop

International Aid Nonprofit - Food For The Poor

Investment - The Vanguard Group

Kids TV - Disney Junior Television Network

Life Insurance - AXA Life Insurance

Luxury Automotive - Lexus Vehicles

Luxury Department Store - Nordstrom Department Stores

Luxury Hotel - Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Major Appliances - KitchenAid Appliances

Media Streaming Device - Amazon Fire TV/Fire Stick

Mexican Restaurant - Taco Bell

Mid-Market Hotel - Hampton Inn & Suites

Military & Veteran Serving Nonprofit - Paralyzed Veterans of America

Mobile Payment - PayPal

Multi-line Insurance - AAA Insurance

National Bank - Capital One

News Service - BBC News

Off-Price Retailer - TJ Maxx Stores

Online Auto Shopping - Kelley Blue Book (KBB.com)

Online Bank - Barclays Online Bank

Online Home Search - Zillow.com

Online Job Search - Indeed.com

Online Travel Service - TripAdvisor

Package Delivery - UPS (United Parcel Service)

Pay Cable TV Network - HBO Television Network

Payment Card - Visa

Pizza Chain - Blaze Pizza

Premium Hotel - Marriott Hotels

Printer - HP Printers

Property and Casualty Insurance - GEICO Auto & Home Insurance

Real Estate Agency - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Rental Car - Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Sandwich Shop(TIE) - Panera and Subway

and Smartphone - Apple iPhone Smartphones

Smartwatch - ASUS ZenWatch Smartwatch

Social Networking Site - YouTube

Social Services Nonprofit - Ronald McDonald House Charities

Sporting Goods Store - DICK’S Sporting Goods

Sports TV - ESPN Television Network

Super Regional Bank - BB&T Bank

Tablet Computer - Apple iPad Tablets

Tires - Michelin Tires

TV Network - PBS Television Network (Public Broadcasting Service)

TV News - The Weather Channel

Upscale Hotel - Courtyard Marriott

Value Airline - Southwest Airlines

Video Streaming Subscription - Netflix

Virtual Personal Assistant(TIE) - Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri

Wireless Carrier - Verizon Wireless

Youth Nonprofit - Reading Is Fundamental (RIF)

Which of these do you agree or disagree with?