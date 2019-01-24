SEE The Herd Of Sheep That Flocked To A Garland Home

January 24, 2019
Blake Powers
Funny sheep

Photo: Roman Nedoshkovskiy/Dreamstime.com

These sheep were not sheepish!

NBC 5 reports 12 sheep, including lambs, decided to take a little road trip, ending up in the driveway of a house on Novel Court in Garland.

Guess a short roadtrip is better than no roadtrip at all... haha!

Garland TX
Garland TX Lost Sheep
Sheep

