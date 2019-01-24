SEE The Herd Of Sheep That Flocked To A Garland Home
January 24, 2019
These sheep were not sheepish!
NBC 5 reports 12 sheep, including lambs, decided to take a little road trip, ending up in the driveway of a house on Novel Court in Garland.
Guess a short roadtrip is better than no roadtrip at all... haha!
